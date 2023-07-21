White House To Showcase Democratic Megadonor Reid Hoffman’s AI Startup

July 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White House on Friday will showcase an artificial intelligence firm founded by Jeffrey Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, giving a high-profile boost to the Democratic megadonor’s tech startup. Hoffman’s co-founder at Inflection AI will attend a White House summit alongside executives from Google, Microsoft, and other AI companies to announce an initiative to promote the […] The post White House To Showcase Democratic Megadonor Reid Hoffman’s AI Startup appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...