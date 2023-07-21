‘You Will Not Bully Us’: California School Board Shuts Down State Superintendent

California's superintendent was escorted out of a local school board meeting on Thursday in a defeat for state Democratic leaders seeking to quash dissent from their LGBT education agenda. The superintendent, Tony Thurmond, testified against the Chino Valley school board’s resolution to notify parents if their children begin a gender transition at school but ran […] The post 'You Will Not Bully Us': California School Board Shuts Down State Superintendent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



