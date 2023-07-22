First Trans-Delusional State Representative Arrested on Child Pornography Charges, Distributing ‘Child Sexual Abuse’ Images

July 22, 2023

The first trans-delusional state representative in the united States has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images. These people are not OK. They are reprobates and should be dealt swift justice. I don’t know the man’s real name, but he goes by Stacie Marie Laughton and claims to be a …



