Iconic Park Avenue Wine Store Sherry-Lehmann Raided By FBI

Iconic wine retailer Sherry-Lehmann was raided by the FBI last week as part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

The 89 year old retailer's store on Park Avenue was searched by authorities last week as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from "lawsuits from customers for alleged failure to deliver prepaid wine" as well as nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes, Bloomberg reported.

The company had stated in January that it “expects the delayed wines to be bought and delivered in 2023." But it appears those ambitions may be too little, too late at this point.

The store received a cease-and-desist order from regulators, forcing it to shut down, the report says. The order was for selling liquor without a license. On Tuesday of last week FBI investigators were seen outside the Park Avenue location.

The New York Times had previously reported that witnesses were asked to show up to a federal grand jury last month.

The store has been browsed and visited by a host of celebrities, Bloomberg noted, including Andy Warhol, Greta Garbo, Mick Jagger and Harrison Ford. The store was known for carrying an luxurious selection and is was referred to as making the decision of which brands the city's "elite" drank.

The owners also ran a business that allowed people to rent space and store the expensive bottles they had purchased. The New York Times has reported that employees of the company believed it improperly sold stored bottles to other customers.

The FBI confirmed that officers were carrying out "an enforcement action", while owners Shyda Gilmer and Kris Green didn't return comment to Bloomberg.