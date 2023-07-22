New Divided Argument Episode: My Despised World

After a month-long hiatus, Dan Epps and I have posted a new, 2-hour-long podcast episode: My Despised World (Dan came up with the title.) Most of it discusses two of June's jurisdictional decisions—Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway, and United States v. Texas—with a shorter discussion of the affirmative action cases (see here for my earlier post on those).

But first we discuss this AP story about Justice Sotomayor's book business, and speculate fervently about whether Justice Sotomayor physically signs all of the "signed" copies of her books herself, and if so, how she found the time to sign 11,000 copies for a single appearance at Michigan State. Further speculation welcome!

