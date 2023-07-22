Right to Know: A Historical Guide to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
July 22, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYInformation has taken on a whole new meaning in the digital age, a time when sensitive data is either too easily accessible or not accessible enough. This issue of access to information encompasses fundamental human rights – specifically the freedom of speech as well as the right to privacy. Because it’s a primary means of …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments