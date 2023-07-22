Worldcoin CEO Crows Digital Currency, Digital ID Coming ‘Whether You Like It or Not’ Amid Increasing Global Mandates

July 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ready or not, it’s coming. Worldcoin’s CEO has issued a stark warning that a worldwide digital ID system will be implemented “whether you like it or not.” Worldcoin is “a […] The post Worldcoin CEO Crows Digital Currency, Digital ID Coming 'Whether You Like It or Not' Amid Increasing Global Mandates appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...