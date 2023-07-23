Border Patrol Sector Chief Get Brutal News Hours After Turning Whistleblower, House Oversight Announces Retaliation Probe

July 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

No matter how many times it is repeated on establishment media, progressive political rhetoric can no longer hide it. If it looks and acts like a totalitarian regime, that’s what […] The post Border Patrol Sector Chief Get Brutal News Hours After Turning Whistleblower, House Oversight Announces Retaliation Probe appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...