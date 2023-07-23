Burisma Chief “Was Coerced” To Paid Millions To Hunter To “Protect Us, Through His Dad, From All Kinds of Problems”
July 23, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYHunter Biden was paid millions to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems”. “Zlochevsky stated he didn’t want to pay the Bidens and he was ‘pushed to pay’ them. . . . he said has many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show that he was coerced to make such payments.” Best investment …
