Cloak and Swagger

July 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There is one thing about which we can be absolutely certain: Secret services will not die. Our imaginations, the promise of getting into our enemies and our allies' knickers will keep feeding the bureaucracies, even in the most debt-ridden, virtuous Western democracies. After all, clandestine services cost so little compared with tanks, aircraft, missiles, and ships. And the illusion, well, it's just too exciting.



