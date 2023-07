Controversial Remarks from Congresswoman: Support Government Truth or Censorship?

July 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Sunday's episode of MSNBC's "The Inside Interview," Democratic Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said the part about keeping quiet aloud. The American government should establish what the "truth" is for the country and censor any citizens who disagree.



Read More...