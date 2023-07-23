Just Like Haliburton In Iraq, BlackRock Will Take In Billions Rebuilding The Very Destruction They Financed In Ukraine

It’s interesting how war is such a racket, and as long as there are people willing to go fight for the corporate fascists, because that is indeed all war is about today, the corporate fascists will make good use of them, and often against innocent people. Smedley Butler laid this out in his short but …



Read More...