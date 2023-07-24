The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Barbie’ Delivers More Lectures Than Laughs

July 24, 2023   |   Tags:
Barbie driving pink car'Barbie' is a two-hour grind through a litany of complaints about how the patriarchy is keeping the ladies down.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x