Brickbat: Funded Forever

Under Wisconsin law, the governor has the power to alter bills before signing them into law, and Gov. Tony Evers recently did just that. A school funding bill approved by the legislature increased the amount of property taxes that local school districts could raise by $325 per pupil for two years. But before signing the law, Evers changed a digit so that the increased funding expires in 2425, not 2025.

