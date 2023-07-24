The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Funded Forever

July 24, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Under Wisconsin law, the governor has the power to alter bills before signing them into law, and Gov. Tony Evers recently did just that. A school funding bill approved by the legislature increased the amount of property taxes that local school districts could raise by $325 per pupil for two years. But before signing the law, Evers changed a digit so that the increased funding expires in 2425, not 2025.

