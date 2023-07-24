The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democratic Donor Who Won Plum Biden Appointment Purchased Hunter Biden’s Paintings: Report

July 24, 2023

The White House once said it would install "reasonable safeguards" to ensure that the sale of Hunter Biden's artwork to ensure buyers would not have any "influence" over the president. A new report challenges the truthfulness of those comments. Not only do the Bidens know at least two of the individuals who purchased some of […] The post Democratic Donor Who Won Plum Biden Appointment Purchased Hunter Biden's Paintings: Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


