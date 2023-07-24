Elon Musk Officially Rebrands Twitter Logo To X

Twitter has officially rebranded to X after months of teasing by its former CEO, Elon Musk (who was formerly Chief Twit and will henceforth be called Chief Nothing Officer). The rebranding saw the popular social media app ditch its recognizable bird logo and replace it with a simple X.

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

The rebranding also saw the social media app change its color scheme from blue to black.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

As part of the rebranding, Twitter’s URL was changed to x.com, a domain name linked to Musk’s 1999 financial services startup, which was sold to PayPal.

Musk replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture on Monday of the design projected on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The X logo in question was sourced from a user proposal sent out over the weekend.

The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined.”

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Mr. Musk said in a tweet Sunday. The X.com web domain now redirects users to Twitter.com.

In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs, although the term remains nebulous.

We will have no name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

X.com was an early online bank, and the company was initially funded by Musk and Greg Kouri, who went on to fund Musk’s later ventures, Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk uses the letter X in several of his business interests, including SpaceX and Tesla car models.

Musk established X Corp. in March as the parent company of Twitter, making way for Twitter’s rebranding. The rebranding is part of Musk’s vision to create a “super app” with multiple functionalities. In April, Twitter introduced a new feature that allowed app users to access the crypto market and other financial market services from within the app.

Musk’s plans to transform Twitter began long before the takeover. In a recent interview, Musk reiterated that the main motive behind rebranding to X was to create an “everything app,” a concept popular in China. Chinese social media applications, such as WeChat, are used for text and video calls, and have provisions to pay bills, book cabs, book restaurants and other financial activities without leaving the app.

Musk said if done correctly, X could become a popular platform for finance, banking, payments and data, and over time it has the potential to become “half of the global financial system."

X is finally arriving! 🔥



X will be an "everything app" i.e. super app for U.S. (like WeChat of China)



• Social: network, msgs, video, content

• Finance: banking, payments, data



"Overtime it would be HALF of global financial system" - Elon Muskpic.twitter.com/wWywAdYRZR — Brandon Hoffman (@BrandonHoffman_) July 14, 2023

However, The rebranding of Twitter from many users who believed ditching the famous blue bird for a new concept was not a good idea, even though Musk disagreed.

New X logo is great. pic.twitter.com/jouBDEZ3jG — David H (@dhorsb) July 24, 2023