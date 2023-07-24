Get Your Culture War Out of Our Pension Funds

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman critique Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to investigate the inclusion of Bud Light's parent company AB InBev in the state's pension funds.

00:40: Gov. Ron DeSantis politicizes Florida pension funds.

20:38: The summer of strikes

32:50: Weekly Listener Question

38:50: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

43:53: This week's cultural recommendations

Audio production by Luke Allen; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

