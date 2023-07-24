Guess Whose Body Was Just Found At Barack Obama’s Property In Martha’s Vineyard?

July 24, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A former White House sous chef for the usurper-in-chief Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah drown in an alleged paddle boarding accident on the Obama’s $12 million Martha Vineyard’s property on Sunday evening. The Daily Mail reports: The former White House sous chef for Barack and Michelle has been identified as the man found dead following a paddle boarding …



Read More...