The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kamala Harris Humiliated as CNN Panelist Calls Her Out for ‘Completely Made Up’ Claim

July 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Nothing good comes from state education standards. The same holds true for speeches by Vice President Kamala Harris. Together, they make for a terrible combination. On Sunday, CNN commentator Scott […] The post Kamala Harris Humiliated as CNN Panelist Calls Her Out for 'Completely Made Up' Claim appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x