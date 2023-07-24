'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Granted Restraining Order Against Contestants

"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was granted a permanent restraining order on Friday against three former contestants, Al, "Bubba" Baker (former NFL player), and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina. The trio posted negative comments on social media, alleging their "nightmare" experience with the celebrity investor.

US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling Friday that the Bakers -- who created Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs -- must cease all communication online and delete prior posts about their experience after a 2014 appearance on the ABC reality TV show.

"All the Bakers' posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV's and John's reputation, goodwill, and credibility," Kugler wrote in his order, referring to an entity called DF Ventures that was set up to do business with Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs. The judge added, "These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter."

Court filings show the Bakers accused John of trying to take control of their startup food company. The family complained to the LA Times, "John and some of his associates and partners of misleading them, trying to take over their business and depriving them of the profits from potentially lucrative partnerships."

The Bakers appeared on Season 5 of "Shark Tank" and struck a deal on-air for about $300,000 investment for 30% of their boneless ribs company. But they later claimed the offer was revised lower off-air to $100,000 for 35%.

John stated after the ruling:

"Today's decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication. "The actual facts, the record, and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur. "I am grateful for the support that I've received during this time and will continue defending my reputation with the same passion I bring to empowering fellow entrepreneurs."

Kugler said the Bakers breached a 2019 settlement agreement in which they agreed not to criticize John.