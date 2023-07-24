Wow! ESPN Commentator Collapses During Live Broadcast – Yep, He Had Trump’s COVID Shot & Yes, This Is Still A Very Real Issue (Video)

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who is currently an ESPN commentator collapsed during a live broadcast in California, and yep, he took Trump’s Operation Warp Speed experimental COVID shot. The video is frightening. First, here’s the evidence that he did, in fact, take Big Pharma’s known poison. He also propagandized fans about the shot …



Read More...