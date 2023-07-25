DeSantis Campaign Staff Fired Over Controversial Ad: Nazi Symbol Sparks Outrage

July 25, 2023

Before Ron DeSantis emerges as the savior from a glowing door, the advertisement began with a character grimly surveying a list of the failures of former President Donald Trump. The Sonnenrad emblem, which was on display in the Wewelsburg castle of Nazi SS leader Heinrich Himmler, appeared over DeSantis' head as a video of soldiers marching followed.



