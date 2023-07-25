JOE LIED: Hunter Biden Put Dad on Phone With biz associates at Least 24 times, Hunters Closest Business Partner’s Testimony

Remember when Joe Biden bald faced lied? President Biden and his White House aides have frequently maintained that the president has never discussed business dealings with his son, Hunter, despite evidence emerging proves otherwise. ‘It’s time for impeachment’ SEE IT: Biden repeatedly denied discussing business deals with Hunter, but evidence suggests otherwise. https://t.co/6PqxmQWKM3 pic.twitter.com/WIbvn4wTJL — …



Read More...