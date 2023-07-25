The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

LeBron James’ 18-Year-Old Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout

Was he given the experimental COVID shot?  That’s the first question I always ask in these kinds of stories.  Basketball start LeBron James’ 18-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball workout The New York Post reports: LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. LeBron …


