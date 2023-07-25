Money Honey: Hunter Biden’s Art Patron Has Funneled Millions to Democrats

July 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The California real estate investor and Biden administration commission member who purchased Hunter Biden's art has contributed more than $4.5 million to liberal politicians and causes, according to federal campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali has funneled roughly $4.53 million to Democratic candidates since 2004, the disclosures show. President […] The post Money Honey: Hunter Biden's Art Patron Has Funneled Millions to Democrats appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...