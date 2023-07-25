The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Randi Weingarten Calls for Strikes in Israel Over Judicial Reforms

July 25, 2023   |   Tags:

Randi Weingarten, the president of the second-largest teachers’ union in the country, waded into the controversy over Israel's judicial reform, calling for a "general strike" after the Israeli parliament passed a law restricting the Supreme Court's power. The post Randi Weingarten Calls for Strikes in Israel Over Judicial Reforms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x