The FedGov, schools, religion, and free trade

Publisher’s Note: this is a rewrite and republication of the commentary “Federal government good at micromanagement but…” published on 17 May 2023. For some reason (please tell us), very few readers thought that commentary was worth their time (and for that we apologize). We wish to point out some important things to consider for lovers of liberty on these issues, so we are rewriting (and apologizing).

An MSN story appeared on 15 MAY 2023, explaining how Uncle Joe’s Regime is coming out in favor of religious freedom in public schools.

Now, we here at TPOL are as always highly critical of ANY presidential regime, as we see “massa” as being noting but a (supposedly) elected tyrant, and mostly a front-man for the powers-that-be.

So to us, this is just more confirmation of the same-old-same-old malarky.

As the document is described by the usual regime shill, it reminds us of the insanity called “Free-trade agreements” which take thousands of pages of detailed instructions that are supposedly necessary to have free trade between people and companies in various countries.

Thus we see that Uncle Joe graciously tells staff, teachers, students and parents that “Students may, for example, bow their heads and pray to themselves before taking a test.” How wonderful! Notice (if we take government language literally as written) that they can “pray to themselves” not to God – or even to Satan or their ancestors!

Seriously, we suspect that the main impact of these “guidelines” will be to assure even more steady employment for attorneys, more opportunities for anti-religion activists to complain and put even more pressure on school boards, administrators, and voters. In other words, a Woke dream.

Because while there are few things the FedGov (and most all State and local governments – lest we offend anyone) is good at, micromanagement and making a bad situation worse are two of those things. Together with wasting money, immorally squeezing money out of anything and anyone they don’t like, and coddling criminals who are not politically incorrect.

Adding insult to injury, we still can find absolutely nothing in the United States Constitution that authorizes ANY branch of the FedGov to have anything at all to do with education, whether we are talking pre-pre-preschool or post-graduate programs. Nothing, nada, nicht! For the FedGov to intervene in any matter of public or private education is at best a violation of the 9th Amendment, if not both the 9th and 10th.

Yet, like so much of the Constitution (flawed through it is), it is convenient to ignore that – and to take the idea that anything not absolutely and positively forbidden is not just allowed but encouraged. At least when it is government powers we are talking about.

Of course, that clause has been ignored since not long after the War Between the States. Indeed, there is no authority for the FedGov to have provided education as one of the “benefits” of all of the treaties signed with various Indian tribal nations – even the ones that the Feds had to create to have someone to “negotiate” with. The enabling acts which admitted States to the Union were filled with interference by Congress on the powers of States to provide for public education – assuming that the State’s people actually even wanted that. And which Congress itself promptly ignored and broke by giving what in essence were franchises to various denominations to run schools for AmerInd children and have exclusive missionary rights to a given people and region.

No doubt as we write this (with more than two months’ time to do it), the various education unions and State and local administrations are busy pouring over these “guidelines.” Why? The suspicious among us believe that it is to figure out how to bend them to accomplish their goals of destroying American culture, further crack down on religion, and (of course) give them more money and power.

Never mind their usual excuses: racism, sexism, bias, “for the children,” etc. It is about money and power: control.

But…

The solution is simple and is growing in popularity since the Pandemic Panic and the Lockdown.

Get the children OUT of the government-ruined, theft-funded schools.

Teach them at home or in private schools that do NOT try to milk government for money and benefits by kowtowing to the thugs.

Teach not just your own, the other children in your extended family, your neighbors’ kids, the children of your fellow church or civic club members and fellow employees.

Teach them not just to read and write and be a good worker. Rather, teach them to reject the evil that is government. To stand up for themselves and others, for their own liberty and that of their families and friends and neighbors.



