Victory! Idaho Christians Are Compensated $300,000 For Rights Violations

July 25, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

In a small victory for Christians in the state of Idaho, following a US District judge denying a city’s request to dismiss the case against them by those whose rights were violated during the CONvids, they reached a settlement of $300,000 for the city’s violations of their right to worship. The Brownstone Institute reports: Just …



Read More...