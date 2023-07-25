The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WH Press Sec Has Most Absurd Response When Asked About Biden Going After Home Appliances

July 25, 2023   |   Tags:

Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency kicked into high gear this week as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the administration is targeting home appliances to combat supposed “climate change.” During […] The post WH Press Sec Has Most Absurd Response When Asked About Biden Going After Home Appliances appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x