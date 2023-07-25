Zoomer Nightmare, Diversity Officer Layoffs, Yuval ‘WEF’ Harari On ‘Jewish Cabal’ – WW Ep274

July 25, 2023 | Tags: america, France, immigration, religion, Slavery, uk

Episode 274 begins on the brutal random attack of a young French model, and her boyfriend by northern Africans, because she was wearing a crop top. The Indigenous Scholars Group says that listening for alien civilization is "eavesdropping" and "surveillance." Also, many worry about White males colonizing space. In good news, diversity officers are being laid off en masse and some companies are scaling back on racial justice commitments because it doesn't profit. Since the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions and companies, many are bracing for potential legal challenges. Florida’s new African American studies curriculum standards will force public schools to teach two sides of slavery. Boomers get made fun of often but zoomers are a nightmare. We'll do a quick…



Read More...