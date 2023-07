Buyer of Hunter Biden’s Artwork Gained Access to WH 13 Times, Landed Presidential Appointment

July 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I have never seen bigger scam artists than the Bidens. It is as if there is no depth to their greed nor betrayal of the American people. One scam follows […] The post Buyer of Hunter Biden's Artwork Gained Access to WH 13 Times, Landed Presidential Appointment appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...