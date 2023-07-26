Finally! Someone Is Suing Pfizer & Moderna… & Here’s The Reason Why (Video)
July 26, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn this episode, we cover a few news items and then look at a breaking lawsuit out of Australia against Pfizer and Moderna. The lawsuit claims that both companies violated GMO laws that Australia has and it very well could be, and probably is, that both companies have violated these laws in every country they …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments