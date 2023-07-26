‘Greetings Earth, Our Planet Desperately Needs $40 Billion In Foreign Aid!’ Says Alien Commander Who Looks Suspiciously Like Zelensky In A Spirit Halloween Mask

July 26, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The media and general public were collectively unsure how to respond today, as a visiting "alien commander" from space held a press conference to ask the people of Earth to provide his planet with $40 billion in foreign aid, though witnesses said the being bore more than a passing resemblance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing an alien mask from Spirit Halloween.



