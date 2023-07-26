Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Reportedly CANCELLED, Sweetheart Deal OFF – Then Back On “More Limited In Scope” (Video)

Well, this is quite interesting. Apparently, the judge in the case against Hunter Biden has reportedly cancelled his plea deal due to the fact that the investigation into him accepting bribes from Ukraine and she believes the plea deal would give him immunity in that investigation. However, even as I was typing, the news came …



Read More...