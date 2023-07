Mitt Romney Crafts Plan to Make Sure Trump Does Not Get GOP Nomination in 2024

July 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Mitt Romney is the poster child for the acronym RINO — Republican in Name Only. The former Republican nominee for president and current senator from Utah showed his true colors […] The post Mitt Romney Crafts Plan to Make Sure Trump Does Not Get GOP Nomination in 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...