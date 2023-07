“Republican Rep. Accuses Speaker McCarthy of Using Biden Impeachment Inquiry as Distraction for Spending Bills”

July 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Conservative House Republican Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) charged Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday with attempting to divert attention away from fiscal conservatives and the general public with an impeachment investigation into President Biden in order to pass spending bills.



Read More...