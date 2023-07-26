The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Rollercoaster” Inflation Is Coming To The U.S.

July 26, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The economy could be in for chaos, as the US risks rollercoaster inflation and an unusual “full employment recession,” BlackRock warned. But BlackRock owns everything, so consider taking what they say with a grain of salt. Inflation has eased significantly from its 41-year-high last summer, there are conflicting pressures in the economy that could potentially make prices volatile …


