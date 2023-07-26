School avoidance and anxiety “disorder”

Fewer and fewer students (grades PS though grad school) seem to be allowed a break from being confined to government-run tax-funded schools or their private equivalents. (That is, the bootlicking privately-funded schools that are still in essence controlled by government agencies.)

But theoretically, we are near the middle of the “summer vacation” period when children were allowed to be children and not inmates. When older students (high school and college) had time to earn some money, make their own choices as whom to associate with, and didn’t have to bow their heads (and bend the knee) to authoritarian teachers, staff, and administrators.

Who could possibly imagine that most PS-grad students are really NOT there in those classrooms of their own volition? Perhaps us at TPOL and our readers?

No one could seriously imagine that modern American and border-jumper youth would even think for a split-second about skipping school, being truants, dropping out, or blowing off classes. After all, their future is in large part dependent on how well educated they are. How much they know.

(Yes, we here at TPOL understand, all too much, that government-run, tax-funded schools do a very poor job of educating people today. Indoctrinating? Yep. Educating? Please. But go along with the myth for now.)

USA Today recently had an article about youth refusing to go to school. And what that behavior is, and what is being done about it. (Here’s a hint: it has to do with cops and guns, at least in some States.)

The authors and most of those they interviewed come across as idiots. For one thing, they do not refer to the supposed victims of this disorder as children or youth or even immature humans. No, they are “students” – even when they are not in school or some substitute, like home schooling. Even though it is obvious that they do not meet any traditional definition of “student.” It is a one-dimensional view of humans – even immature humans – that is so common among regressivists and those who are parasites on their fellow people.

As a lover of liberty (and a follower of the Messiah), I should also point out the fallacy in this quote from the article: “’Anxiety and avoidance are teammates because they work on the same function,’ Dalton said. ‘Kids feel very uncomfortable when they go to school or think about going to school, so they do what evolution teaches them to do and avoid something that makes them scared.'”

Set aside the anthropomorphic silliness of describing conditions – not even animals – as “teammates” or the idea that evolution teaches anything (assuming even that evolution (micro-evolution maybe) is real. Ask why are children scared of going to school?

I honestly do not believe it is because they are fearful of learning something. Most children, even the most mentally disadvantaged and abused, love to learn things.

The article (and others) seems also to place the blame for fear of going to schools on the parents and children themselves, and of course on predators that sometimes shoot up schools or kidnap children. Anything but the schools themselves!

There are many things about “public schools” that do make people fearful about going to them. Personal safety (both in the school and grounds and going to/from school), abuse by other students and teachers and staff (including bullying), embarrassment, and hazards in school buildings and their neighborhoods. Especially in older children, those fears may include teachers who denigrate their parents and what their parents are teaching. Or who fail them for expressing politically-incorrect ideas. (The kid ejected from school for wearing a tee-shirt saying “there are only two sexes,” for example.) Social factors are also of concern: children and teens can be cruel to each other, for many reasons.

While not all these fears are rational or based on reality, many are. Poor home and family conditions may make them worse. Propaganda by schools, teachers unions, politicians and activists can also aggravate those fears. Many times they are blown out of all proportion, as is seen with attacks on schoolchildren and teachers by gun-wielding maniacs.

Many of these fears could be alleviated by local governments, including the schools themselves. Armed teachers and staff virtually eliminate dangers of school attacks, for example. Removing and mitigating hazardous conditions (including chemicals and building materials) can also help.

But we believe that most of these are the natural result of government-run schools and political nonsense. Which is why TPOL urges strongly that parents get their children out of public schools, and be engaged constantly in teaching their children. Eliminating public schools in our lives and those of our children is a good way of eliminating that fear in their lives.



