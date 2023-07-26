The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Skyscraper Crane In Manhattan Bursts Into Flames, Collapses Onto Street

July 26, 2023   |   Tags:
Skyscraper Crane In Manhattan Bursts Into Flames, Collapses Onto Street

Terrifying footage shows a large crane on a skyscraper in Manhattan caught fire Wednesday morning and collapsed. 

According to the New York Post, a fire ignited around 0730 ET in the crane's cabin at a construction site located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. The video shows the crane striking a building across the street before plummeting to the ground. 

"Pedestrians scurried and passing cars honked their horns in the seconds after the collapse," the Post said. An image from the ground shows the crane's boom and other debris on city streets.

Buildings around the incident area were evacuated. 

Reports indicate that four civilians and a firefighter sustained injuries that were not life-threatening due to falling debris.

Tyler Durden Wed, 07/26/2023 - 09:25


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x