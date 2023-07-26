These Are The World's Most Valuable Brands In 2023

Brand value can be a critical part of any company’s intangible assets.

These kind of non-physical assets, such as patents and brand names, are having an increasing influence on a company’s overall value. A 2020 analysis found that intangibles made up 90% of the S&P 500’s market value, an increase of 22 percentage points since 1995.

In the infographic below, Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld shows the world’s 100 most valuable brands in 2023 based on an annual ranking from Brand Finance, illustrating the role brand equity plays in a company’s market position.

The Top 100 Companies, by Brand Value

Brand Finance examined over 5,000 companies (and in cases of groups like Alphabet and Meta, their subsidiary brands) across 38 countries.

Broadly speaking, a brand’s value represents the allocation of company earnings that are linked to the brand. More details on the methodology are found at the end of this article.

Here are the most valuable brands in 2023:

Rank Brand Brand Value (B) Country Sector 1 Amazon $299.3 U.S. Retail 2 Apple $297.5 U.S. Tech 3 Google $281.4 U.S. Media 4 Microsoft $191.6 U.S. Tech 5 Walmart $113.8 U.S. Retail 6 Samsung Group $99.7 South Korea Tech 7 ICBC $69.5 China Banking 8 Verizon $67.4 U.S. Telecoms 9 Tesla $66.2 U.S. Automobiles 10 TikTok/Douyin $65.7 China Media 11 Deutsche Telekom $62.9 Germany Telecoms 12 China Construction

Bank $62.7 China Banking 13 Home Depot $61.1 U.S. Retail 14 Facebook $59.0 U.S. Media 15 State Grid $58.8 China Utilities 16 Mercedes-Benz $58.8 Germany Automobiles 17 Agricultural Bank

Of China $57.7 China Banking 18 Starbucks $53.4 U.S. Restaurants 19 Toyota $52.5 Japan Automobiles 20 WeChat $50.2 China Media 21 Moutai $49.7 China Spirits 22 AT&T $49.6 U.S. Telecoms 23 Disney $49.5 U.S. Media 24 Allianz Group $48.4 Germany Insurance 25 Shell $48.2 UK Oil & Gas 26 Instagram $47.4 U.S. Media 27 Bank of China $47.3 China Banking 28 Costco $46.6 U.S. Retail 29 Aramco $45.2 Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas 30 Ping An $44.7 China Insurance 31 Huawei $44.3 China Tech 32 China Mobile $43.4 China Telecoms 33 BMW $40.4 Germany Automobiles 34 accenture $39.9 U.S. Tech 35 Oracle $39.6 U.S. Tech 36 Bank of America $38.6 U.S. Banking 37 Tencent $38.1 China Media 38 UnitedHealthcare $37.1 U.S. Healthcare

Services 39 McDonald's $36.9 U.S. Restaurants 40 Porsche $36.8 Germany Automobiles 41 NTT Group $36.6 Japan Telecoms 42 UPS $35.4 U.S. Logistics 43 Mitsubishi Group $35.0 Japan Automobiles 44 Marlboro $34.7 U.S. Tobacco 45 Deloitte $34.5 U.S. Commercial

Services 46 American Express $34.1 U.S. Commercial

Services 47 Volkswagen $34.0 Germany Automobiles 48 Coca-Cola $33.5 U.S. Soft Drinks 49 Wells Fargo $33.0 U.S. Banking 50 CSCEC $31.9 China Engineering

& Construction 51 J.P. Morgan $31.8 U.S. Banking 52 Lowe's $31.6 U.S. Retail 53 Chase $31.3 U.S. Banking 54 Nike $31.3 U.S. Apparel 55 Mitsui $30.7 Japan Engineering

& Construction 56 CVS $30.6 U.S. Retail 57 Citi $30.6 U.S. Banking 58 Taobao $30.5 China Retail 59 Wuliangye $30.3 China Spirits 60 YouTube $29.7 U.S. Media 61 PetroChina $29.6 China Oil & Gas 62 VISA $29.6 U.S. Commercial

Services 63 FedEx $28.9 U.S. Logistics 64 Xfinity $28.8 U.S. Telecoms 65 Target $27.6 U.S. Retail 66 Tmall $27.4 China Retail 67 Hyundai Group $27.3 South Korea Automobiles 68 Sinopec $27.1 China Oil & Gas 69 Tata Group $26.4 India Engineering

& Construction 70 Louis Vuitton $26.3 France Apparel 71 IBM $26.2 U.S. Tech 72 EY $25.7 UK Commercial

Services 73 PWC $25.3 U.S. Commercial

Services 74 Mastercard $24.8 U.S. Commercial

Services 75 China Merchants

Bank $24.5 China Banking 76 Honda $24.2 Japan Automobiles 77 Netflix $24.2 U.S. Media 78 Cisco $23.9 U.S. Tech 79 Sumitomo Group $23.9 Japan Trading Houses 80 Spectrum $23.3 U.S. Telecoms 81 Uber $23.3 U.S. Mobility 82 Intel $22.9 U.S. Tech 83 Dell Technologies $22.6 U.S. Tech 84 SK Group $22.5 South Korea Telecoms 85 Nestlé $22.4 Switzerland Food 86 Ford $22.3 U.S. Automobiles 87 TSMC $21.6 Taiwan Tech 88 Walgreens $21.6 U.S. Retail 89 Siemens Group $ 21.4 Germany Engineering

& Construction 90 LG Group $21.3 South Korea Tech 91 SAP $21.1 Germany Tech 92 TotalEnergies $20.7 France Oil & Gas 93 TD $20.4 Canada Banking 94 Optum $20.1 U.S. Healthcare

Services 95 Elevance Health

(formerly Anthem) $19.9 U.S. Healthcare

Services 96 HSBC $19.9 UK Banking 97 CREC $19.8 China Engineering

& Construction 98 CHANEL $19.4 France Apparel 99 General Electric $19.3 U.S. Engineering

& Construction 100 Salesforce $19.1 U.S. Tech

Amazon ranks number one globally with its brand valued at $299 billion. As a market leader in online retail, it has strong brand loyalty in its B2C segment which generates its largest share of revenue, and is a key player in cloud services for its B2B platforms.

Apple is in close second with a $298 billion brand. It’s important to note that both tech giants brands fell in value from last year, as supply chain disruptions, labor market constraints, and slower forecasted revenue impacted their brands.

Other big tech brands Google (#3) and Microsoft (#4) were next in the ranking. Korean conglomerate Samsung (#6) was the highest-ranking firm based outside of America.

Brand Value: Leading Sectors in 2023

Looking at brand value based on sector, we can see that tech continues to dominate. The sector breakdown below uses data from the top 500 brands covered by Brand Finance.

Rank Sector % of Total Total Brand Value (B) 1 Tech 19.4% $891.2 2 Retail 15.0% $690.0 3 Media 14.0% $645.2 4 Banking 10.2% $467.4 5 Automobiles 8.6% $397.3 6 Telecoms 7.3% $334.6 7 Commercial Services 3.8% $174.0 8 Oil & Gas 3.7% $171.0 9 Engineering & Construction 3.3% $149.5 10 Insurance 2.0% $93.0 11 Restaurants 2.0% $90.3 12 Spirits 1.7% $80.0 13 Healthcare Services 1.7% $77.1 14 Apparel 1.7% $77.0 15 Logistics 1.4% $64.3 16 Utilities 1.3% $58.8 17 Tobacco 0.8% $34.7 18 Soft Drinks 0.7% $33.5 19 Trading Houses 0.5% $23.9 20 Mobility 0.5% $23.3 21 Food 0.5% $22.4

Overall, the top tech brands were worth a combined $891 billion largely thanks to the outsized influence of Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung.

After retail and media, the banking sector still held significant brand sway at $467 billion. Automobiles rounded out the top five sectors at $397 billion, led by companies like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

The Fastest Rising Brands in 2023

While some brands such as Apple and Amazon fell in value over the last year, others have increased their brand value.

Below, we show the fastest rising brands across the top 500 around the world:

Rank Name Brand Value % Change (2022-2023) 1 BYD 57% 2 ConocoPhillips 56% 3 Maersk 53% 4 LinkedIn 49% 5 Christian Dior 46% 6 Tesla 44% 7 ADP 44% 8 United Airlines 42% 9 Instagram 42% 10 Equinor 40%

BYD, a leading electric vehicle (EV) firm in China, jumped the sharpest. Focused on budget EVs and backed by Warren Buffett, it has become a growing competitor to Tesla, and is the second-largest producer of lithium-ion batteries globally.

Energy firm ConocoPhillips saw the second-largest gain in brand value, driven by its focus on energy transition fuels, cutting production emissions, and lowering supply costs.

Following a series of difficult years for the airline industry, United Airline’s brand value increased 42% as travel demand accelerated.

As the economic landscape continues to shift, the value of these brands will shift as well.