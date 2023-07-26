Unreported Alleged Plummet: McConnell’s Face-First Fall on Cancelled Flight

July 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The flight from Washington was unexpectedly canceled just as everyone had boarded. This incident, which occurred on July 14th, has yet to be officially reported. According to an eyewitness on the plane who did not witness the fall directly, Senator McConnell, R-Ky., took a tumble and "face-planted." The eyewitness further mentioned that they spoke with another passenger who provided assistance to McConnell after his fall.



Read More...