“Where You’re Going It’s Much Hotter”: Hillary Clinton Blasted After Blaming Weather On Trump Supporters
July 26, 2023 | Tags: ZEROHEDGE"Where You're Going It's Much Hotter": Hillary Clinton Blasted After Blaming Weather On Trump Supporters
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
Hillary Clinton was taken apart on
“Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office” Hillary posted along with a graphic of alarmist climate headlines.
Hot enough for you?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023
Thank a MAGA Republican.
Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o
The responses were instantaneously hilarious:
What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President?— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2023
MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we'd have no summer https://t.co/NdB1ZvWFil— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023
They are now directly blaming “MAGA Republicans” for the temperature outside.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 25, 2023
The Democrat Party has fallen fully into a state of primitive superstition. They have all the scientific credibility of an Aztec priest in the year 1450. https://t.co/qh3WXYshAD
If you were president, is this the time you’d call Elizabeth Warren to do a rain dance?— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 25, 2023
Did you feel the same when campaigning on a Boeing 737?— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 25, 2023
In the words of Greta, “How dare you!”https://t.co/fMlumd62Kw
China permits two new coal plants each week.— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 25, 2023
If you’re angry about climate change, thank a Communist. Or politicians like the Clintons who take their cash. https://t.co/08ttmOa57g
It's WARM? In SUMMER? pic.twitter.com/KIDREeMhZe— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 25, 2023
The almost (too bad!) democrat president encouraging her emotionally unstable followers to blame their political opponents for the weather https://t.co/SCb7ugyh4R— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 25, 2023
* * *
Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
Also, we urgently need your financial support here.