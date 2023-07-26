"Where You're Going It's Much Hotter": Hillary Clinton Blasted After Blaming Weather On Trump Supporters

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Hillary Clinton was taken apart on Twitter X Tuesday after she appeared to blame hot weather on supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office” Hillary posted along with a graphic of alarmist climate headlines.

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

The responses were instantaneously hilarious:

What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2023

MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we'd have no summer https://t.co/NdB1ZvWFil — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023

They are now directly blaming “MAGA Republicans” for the temperature outside.



The Democrat Party has fallen fully into a state of primitive superstition. They have all the scientific credibility of an Aztec priest in the year 1450. https://t.co/qh3WXYshAD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 25, 2023

If you were president, is this the time you’d call Elizabeth Warren to do a rain dance? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 25, 2023

Did you feel the same when campaigning on a Boeing 737?



In the words of Greta, “How dare you!”https://t.co/fMlumd62Kw — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 25, 2023

China permits two new coal plants each week.



If you’re angry about climate change, thank a Communist. Or politicians like the Clintons who take their cash. https://t.co/08ttmOa57g — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 25, 2023

The almost (too bad!) democrat president encouraging her emotionally unstable followers to blame their political opponents for the weather https://t.co/SCb7ugyh4R — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 25, 2023

