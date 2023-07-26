The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Who Is Responsible For The War In Ukraine?

July 26, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Who Is Responsible For The War In Ukraine? When you see Ukranians (and Russian) boys being blown up and killed on the battle field, remember the people that got us here: Victoria Nuland, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Anthony Blinken, Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan and many other neocohen's. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Gab Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee…


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x