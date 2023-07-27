Biden Admin Ignored Warnings About Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan, Military Leaders Say
July 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration ignored intelligence community warnings that its plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan would prove deadly, current and former military officials told Congress Thursday. The post Biden Admin Ignored Warnings About Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan, Military Leaders Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments