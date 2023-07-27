The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Ignored Warnings About Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan, Military Leaders Say

July 27, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration ignored intelligence community warnings that its plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan would prove deadly, current and former military officials told Congress Thursday. The post Biden Admin Ignored Warnings About Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan, Military Leaders Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x