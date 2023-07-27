Brickbat: Getting Slammed

Yuba City, California, officials have agreed to pay close to $20 million to settle a lawsuit by a man left paralyzed after being slammed to the ground by police after a traffic stop. According to his lawyer, Gregory Gross cannot walk or use his hands and now requires 24-hour-a-day nursing care. Police had stopped Gross for suspicion of drunk driving and causing a slow-speed collision in which no one was injured. Police bodycam video showed Gross, already in handcuffs, crying out in pain as an officer twisted his arms. It later showed officers slam him to the ground and hold him facedown on the ground. And it showed officers mocked him as he called out that he could not breathe and could not feel his legs.

