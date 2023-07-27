Capitol Building Quotes: Put This Up Against What You Are Within The Halls Of The Capitol Buildings In The Present
July 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“No free government or the blessings of liberty can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality and virtue, and by a frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.” -Patrick Henry, The Trail of the Pioneer bore the Footprints of Liberty Considering that those who serve “We the People” put …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments