Kim Jong Un Shows Off Ballistic Missiles to Russian Defense Minister

SEOUL —Russia's defense minister accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to a defense exhibition that featured the North's banned ballistic missiles as the neighbors pledged to boost ties, North Korean state media reported on Thursday. The post Kim Jong Un Shows Off Ballistic Missiles to Russian Defense Minister appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


