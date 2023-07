Mayorkas Testifies Before Congress That He Is Not Bald

July 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was summoned to Capitol Hill today to give testimony before a congressional committee that he is not, in fact, bald. Mayorkas stood by his previous claims that he is not bald even after photographic and video evidence otherwise was made public.



