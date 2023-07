Senators Excited Thursday’s Lunch Will Now Include Pudding With Their Strained Peas

July 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the Upper House shuffled excitedly down the hall on their way to lunch Thursday after hearing Congressional chefs were prepping something special in addition to their usual meal of strained peas and blended cube steak.



