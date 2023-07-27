The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Why Millennials Hate Boomers

A recent poll found that 44 percent of millennials want to criminalize misgendering people, betraying a censorial attitude that has been building among some young people for years. Many millennials also feel left behind economically, especially compared to baby boomers.

Can millennials and boomers ever get along?

Join us on YouTube this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern, when Reason's Nick Gillespie, Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown, and psychologist Jean Twenge will discuss whether there's a new generation gap and, if so, whether it can ever be closed.

